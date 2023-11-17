Longwood Gardens rolls out "A Very Retro Christmas" holiday display

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. (CBS) -- Longwood Gardens is leaning into the nostalgia of the holiday season.

Now through Jan. 7, 2024, the Chester County botanical garden's annual holiday light and flower show is on display with the theme "A Very Retro Christmas."

Inside the Conservatory, visitors will take in a vintage holiday street scene, classic ornaments and '40s and '50s inspired décor. The 24-foot grand fir tree is outfitted in red and green, while the 18-foot-tall rotating tree is covered with vintage lights, beaded garland and ornaments of all shapes and sizes.

And of course, it wouldn't be the holiday season without a few thousand colorful poinsettias and flowers decking the halls.

Longwood Gardens rotating Christmas tree 2023

Outside, more than half a million lights have been strung across miles of walkways along the garden's grounds.

And new this year, a restored and refreshed 1969 Longwood Farms truck will provide a picturesque backdrop for holiday photos outside the Peirce-du Pont House.

According to Gregg Ehrhardt, associated director of civil division at Longwood Gardens, it took about eight months of work to get the truck in shape for the season.

"Immediately once we got it staged, guests started taking pictures," Ehrhardt said. "The main thing is this is a big photo-op for our guests."

To visit Longwood Gardens and the Very Retro Christmas holiday display, timed admission tickets are available to purchase online.