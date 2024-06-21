Man thrown from wheelchair, in critical condition after crash in Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man is in critical condition after he was thrown from his wheelchair in a hit-and-run crash in Philadelphia early Friday morning, police said.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said the man suffered head trauma and was taken to Jefferson University Hospital after a crash just after midnight on Franklin Street near Vine Street, near entrances to I-95 and the Vine Street Expressway as well as the city's Franklin Square park.

A car struck the man, did not stop, and then turned right, heading north on 7th Street after getting off of Vine, the westbound exit from the Benjamin Franklin Bridge from New Jersey.

Police believe the man was asking drivers for money.

Police are searching for the car involved, believed to be a light-colored, possibly white, Hyundai sedan with New Jersey license plates. The car would likely have front-end damage from the crash.

A witness' dashcam recorded the crash, Small said. Police said the video clearly shows the vehicle striking the man, launching him into the air and leaving the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Crash Investigation Division at 215-685-3181 or submit an anonymous tip at 215-686-TIPS.