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Sexual assaults in Hightstown, New Jersey, under investigation

By
Ryan Hughes
Ryan Hughes
Ryan Hughes joined CBS News Philadelphia in June 2022. He previously worked at WPTV in West Palm Beach, Florida, where he's covered stories ranging from weeks on the Surfside condo collapse, to the impact of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas, and the Super Bowl in Miami.
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Ryan Hughes,
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
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Local police are increasing patrols and searching for more victims after two sexual assaults that occurred months apart in Hightstown, New Jersey.

One occurred on Sept. 11 near Park Way and Rogers Avenue, when a woman was approached from behind by a man whom she didn't know. The man then physically and sexually assaulted the 34-year-old, the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office said.

It's too early to tell whether Friday's assault and the other incident — which occurred months prior — are connected, police say.  

Police are asking residents to be aware of their surroundings and travel with others whenever possible.

Hightstown's police chief, Frank Gendron, released a statement on the assaults on Monday.

"Hightstown remains a safe community. However, as in every community, no place is entirely free from crime. We recognize that these events may cause fear and concern," Gendron said.

Gendron said there are active investigations into both incidents, with help from local, county, state and federal law enforcement partners.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact Detective Natalie Martinez with the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office at 609-331-4318, SVU Sgt. Sherika Salmon at 609-960-3119, or submit a tip anonymously. 

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