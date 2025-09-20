The 70th annual Hero Thrill Show in South Philadelphia is a reminder about fallen first responders families

The air was filled with the sounds of screeching sirens and roaring engines Saturday as the city celebrated the 70th annual "Hero Thrill Show," a unique event that blends thrilling stunts with a meaningful cause.

As always, the event served as a reminder of the dedication of Philadelphia's police and fire departments, while also celebrating their families.

The event, held at the parking lot of the Sports Complex in South Philly, drew families eager to watch jaw-dropping demonstrations. It was also about honoring those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

Among the most entertaining moments were the police canine demonstrations, where dogs chased and apprehended lookalikes of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, who had taken a joyride with the Vince Lombardi Trophy. But the main attractions were the demonstrations by Philadelphia's finest first responders.

Jannie Blackwell, Grand Marshal of the Hero Thrill Show, highlighted the dedication of the city's public safety professionals, saying, "When you come to the thrill show, you know you get people who are for real, they're honest, they love our city, and they believe in serving our citizens."

In addition to the thrilling displays, families enjoyed boardwalk-style food, games, and a chance to see some of the city's most impressive emergency vehicles up close.

"It's incredible. The work that we do is really challenging, day-to-day. So when people come out to support these efforts, it means the world to us. And it gives us the energy to continue on," said Jeffrey Thompson, Philadelphia's Fire Commissioner.

The show's true purpose, however, lies in its charitable mission. Every dollar raised goes toward funding college tuition for the children of Philadelphia police officers and firefighters who have died in the line of duty.

Chase Lee, the son of firefighter Gabe Lee, who died in 2016 while working the overnight shift, shared how important the event is to him and his family: "It feels good to just have all the love come back. It's been almost 10 years since he passed, it just feels really good to have all this love come support us," he said.

Terri O'Connor, whose husband, SWAT Corporal James O'Connor, was killed in 2020 while serving a homicide arrest warrant, spoke about the solidarity the event provides among the first responder families who have lost a loved one.

"They've always said it's like the worst club to be members of, and that's the truth, but it's nice to be here with each other and all of this that goes on to support our police, firemen, the heroes that lost their lives just doing their job," said O'Connor.

Since its inception, the Hero Thrill Show has helped put more than 30 children through college, and this year's event will fund at least five more scholarships for children of fallen first responders.