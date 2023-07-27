Street outreach team gives out water, supplies to unhoused neighbors amid extreme heat

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) -- The heat can be deadly for those living outside, and in Montgomery County, staff and volunteers are scrambling to save lives.

The street outreach team from Access Services was out Thursday giving out water and supplies to unhoused neighbors at an encampment in Norristown near Main and Markley Streets. They also check on people living near the Schuylkill River trail in Norristown.

RELATED: How to beat the heat during the dog days of summer

"I think that it's our responsibility to continue to care for them as we would our neighbor, and that's how we treat it in our program," said Colleen MacNamara, director of housing services for Access Services.

"I might be out for 40 minutes in the heat, but then I have an office I can go back to. I just kind of reflect that other folks don't," said Katie Maiorano, assistant director of street outreach, Access Services.

Just a few miles away, at the Norristown Hospitality Center, executive director Sunanda Charles said the heat may be worse this week, but it has always been dangerous for unhoused clients.

"I would be very concerned about the life of people in the streets. If it was not for places like this, it would be fatal," Charles said.

The center also offers a cool place to rest.

ALSO SEE: Where to find cooling centers in Philadelphia

Client Terrance Franklin has a home but no air conditioning.

"They have the air conditioning here and they've got all the resources here for that," Franklin said.

The cooling center will be open until Saturday when people can also receive health care.