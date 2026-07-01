Medical teams at Philadelphia's FIFA Fan Festival prepare for heat emergencies as temperatures soar

The scorching heat wave has prompted the FIFA Fan Festival at Lemon Hill to reduce its hours, but medical teams are taking extra precautions with thousands of visitors still expected to arrive.

The medical tent at the venue has giant fans outside to cool people off. Inside is like a mini-urgent care facility, equipped to treat everything from minor injuries to serious complications.

With heat being the biggest issue, there's tons of water, ice and cold air being pumped in to help cool off guests.

"I think with the heat indices rising, the risk of heat-related illness goes up," said Dr. Jonathan Bar, the director of Emergency Preparedness with Penn Medicine.

Bar says for serious heat emergencies, people would be put in a tub filled with ice and cold water.

"The sicker you are, the further back you go. And it gets cooler as you walk. It does get cooler as you walk, so the more sick you are the further you go closer to the back of the tent," Bar said.

Towards the back of the tent is the crash cart with advanced cardiac life support. As of now, they've mainly treated minor injuries, but medics are prepared for mass casualties.

"It's definitely historic," Bar said. "As a disaster planner, it's the things that keep me up at night because I'm responsible for doing all the what-ifs."

For now, the heat is the biggest challenge with shade tents and misters set up around Fan Fest.

"You gotta love this heat," Damian Bagley Sr. said.

Cheltenham soccer fans Damian Bagley Jr and Damian Bagley Sr. are trying to keep cool.

"It's the humidity, you just got to get used to the humidity," Damian Bagley Jr. said.

For more serious injuries, there is a special evacuation route out of here where ambulances can take patients quickly through the crowd.