Police in Haverford Township, Pennsylvania, search for suspect who attacked man during attempted car break-in

Police in Delaware County ask public for help finding suspect who assaulted Haverford Township man

Police in Haverford Township, Pennsylvania, are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect who they say assaulted a man during an attempted car break-in.

Police say it's just the latest crime like this to happen in the area.

Detectives in Haverford Township say around 2:40 a.m. Friday the suspect attempted to break into a truck parked outside a home along the 500 block of Kathmere Road.

Video shows the owner walking out of his front door as he sees the crime in action before confronting the suspect. Seconds later, the suspect throws the man to the ground, punches him and takes off.

"He got cut, lacerations on his arm, he got banged up pretty good," said John Viola, chief of police for Haverford Township.

The victim, who police say is in his 60s, was treated at the hospital for his injuries. The suspect was seen later that night along Brentwood Road and the 400 block of Earlington Road before taking off in a dark-colored sedan. Viola said this is just the latest in a rash of car break-ins across the area.

"All the surrounding police departments are dealing with it, cars being stolen," Viola said. "We had eight cars stolen in a two-week period, and I think Upper Darby had 16 in a three-week period."

He also said these are often crimes of opportunity.

"They're coming out here and just trying car doors, but on the higher-end cars all they have to do is look at the mirrors. If the mirrors aren't closed, they know the car is unlocked, and you would be surprised how many people actually leave their key fobs in the car," Viola said.

Police say the victim's wife, who was on hospice, had passed away just an hour before this attempted robbery, and his extended family was gathered at the home at the time of the crime. Neighbors who heard about what happened were saddened by it all.

"Everybody has got to be vigilant and watch out for your neighbors," said Rob Cromie, a Haverford Township resident.

"I hate to say it, it seems like it is happening more frequently," said Lauren Marsteller, who also lives in the neighborhood. She said she's now on alert as the suspect remains on the run.

"We moved here because this is a nice area, nice schools and wonderful neighbors, and it's like the last thing we want to worry about on our street," Marsteller said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Haverford Township Police.