Watch CBS News
Crime

Former Pennsylvania teacher pleads no contest to count of indecent exposure

By Joe Holden

/ CBS Philadelphia

Haverford Township School District says PA teacher's charges weren't reported to their district
Haverford Township School District says PA teacher's charges weren't reported to their district 02:54

HAVERFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A Haverford Township elementary school teacher who was charged in two separate incidents where police say he exposed himself in public places pleaded no contest to a count of indecent exposure.

Matthew Gagat, a former teacher from Havertown's Lynnewood Elementary, was in court in Montgomery County Monday morning.

Gagat was given two years probation and must have a psychological evaluation and will be under sex offender supervision, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

Gagat still has an outstanding criminal case in Bucks County. He's due back in court for that case next month. 

Haverford Township school officials said they were unaware of Gagat's criminal troubles until a reporter contacted them.

A CBS News Philadelphia investigation last month revealed Gagat never alerted the school district within the 72-hour window of time an employee must report certain crimes they've been accused of. 

Joe Holden
joe-holden-web-headshot-620x349-2018-v1.jpg

Joe Holden came home to join the CBS News Philadelphia team as a general assignment reporter in May, 2016. In August 2018 he became anchor of the weekend evening editions and Philly57.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.