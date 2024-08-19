Former Pennsylvania teacher pleads no contest to count of indecent exposure

Haverford Township School District says PA teacher's charges weren't reported to their district

Haverford Township School District says PA teacher's charges weren't reported to their district

Haverford Township School District says PA teacher's charges weren't reported to their district

HAVERFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A Haverford Township elementary school teacher who was charged in two separate incidents where police say he exposed himself in public places pleaded no contest to a count of indecent exposure.

Matthew Gagat, a former teacher from Havertown's Lynnewood Elementary, was in court in Montgomery County Monday morning.

Gagat was given two years probation and must have a psychological evaluation and will be under sex offender supervision, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

Gagat still has an outstanding criminal case in Bucks County. He's due back in court for that case next month.

Haverford Township school officials said they were unaware of Gagat's criminal troubles until a reporter contacted them.

A CBS News Philadelphia investigation last month revealed Gagat never alerted the school district within the 72-hour window of time an employee must report certain crimes they've been accused of.