Happy Chuseok Fest brings Korean culture, food and traditions to Montgomery County

Korean culture took center stage Saturday at Montgomery County Community College in Blue Bell.

About 2,500 people attended Happy Chuseok Fest, which featured traditional music, dance and food. Attendees explored hands-on stations offering activities like Yutnori games, Korean calligraphy, Hanbok fittings, traditional tea ceremonies, K-Beauty demonstrations and martial arts workshops.

The Korean Culture Community Foundation USA (KCCF) and Montgomery County co-hosted the festival just days before Chuseok, the Korean harvest holiday centered on family and gratitude.

"This festival was created to do more than showcase Korean culture," Sharon Hartz, president of the Korean Culture Community Foundation, said. "Its purpose was to bring generations and communities together."

The celebration, presented through the Korea in Greater Philadelphia initiative, brought together first- through fourth-generation Korean Americans from across the region.