Haitian families in Philadelphia fear deportation as TPS protections end: "We live in fear"

Haitian American families in Philadelphia are grappling with uncertainty after the U.S. Supreme Court allowed the Trump administration to move forward with ending Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for hundreds of thousands of Haitians living in the United States.

The decision has left many immigrants wondering whether they'll be able to continue living and working legally in the country.

Dozens of worshipers gathered Tuesday morning for a fasting service at First Haitian Church of God of Prophecy in Philadelphia's Olney neighborhood. While they prayed together, many said they are worried about what comes next.

The Supreme Court recently allowed the federal government to revoke TPS protections for approximately 350,000 Haitians. The program allows people from designated countries to live and work legally in the United States when conditions such as war, natural disasters or political instability make it dangerous to return home.

One congregant, who said she is undocumented and has family members enrolled in TPS, said the ruling has left her family living in fear.

"All of my family and me, we live in fear," she said.

She said she fled Haiti to escape violence and poverty and hopes to one day become an American citizen.

"TPS is a good thing for us because in our country it's not safe," she said. "There government is not stable in Haiti."

Pastor Frantz Ulysse said many members of his congregation depend on TPS to support their families.

"I have a lady who called a friend of mine, she said Friday is her last day to work," Ulysse said. "Her job told her Friday is going to be the last day, and she is very sad. And she asked God, 'Just take my life with my three kids because I won't be able to pay my mortgage anymore.'"

Ulysse said he's encouraging his congregation to lean on their faith as they face an uncertain future.

Community leaders are calling on federal lawmakers to preserve the program.

"I trust the Senate, and I trust the public servants," Pastor Maurice Choizi, president of Haitian Clergy of Philadelphia, said. "They can support us, talk to Trump."

Ulysse said he is organizing a rally in support of the Haitian community. Details are still being finalized.