Haddonfield, New Jersey, celebrates America's 250th birthday with annual Independence Day parade

The sights and sounds of Independence Day were on full display in Haddonfield as the borough commemorated and celebrated America's 250th birthday.

"Haddonfield had a big part in that history, so the kids grow up learning about it, and it's just a nice experience," said Katie Bradford, who lives in Haddonfield.

From classic cars to the Polish American String Band, the parade kicked off Friday morning at Chestnut Street and made its way down Kings Highway.

Chris Keane says he's been coming every year since he was little, and now he brings his own kids.

"My brother drives his car in the parade every year, so we like seeing him; it's just a good parade," said Keane, who lives in Haddon Township.

With temperatures climbing to triple digits, many people claimed a piece of prime real estate in the shade on the parade route. Amanda Nolan says the extreme heat couldn't keep her away.

"I've been coming here my whole life. When I was little, I used to be in the parade," Nolan said.

"There is no way you can stay cool in a quilt," said Mort Munro.

This is the 54th year Munro has been in Haddonfield's parade with the McGregor Pipe Band out of Bucks County. He braved the hot weather to help ring in the Fourth of July a day early.

"We wouldn't miss it for $1,000. They call us, and we're glad they have us," Munro said.

The borough postponed the block party and drone show scheduled for Friday night because of the high temperatures, but many in the crowd were thankful the parade still went on.

"Oh yeah, I'm so happy I just really enjoy the parade," Nolan said.

Borough officials say a new date and time for the block party and drone show will be announced soon.