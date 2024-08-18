Philadelphia 76ers signing French forward Guerschon Yabusele following Olympics, source says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia 76ers are signing forward Guerschon Yabusele, who starred on the France men's basketball team in the Paris 2024 Olympics and led them to the gold medal game against the United States, a source confirmed Sunday.

ESPN reports the deal is a minimum contract for 1-year and worth $2.1 million.

Free agent F Guerschon Yabusele has agreed on a one-year, $2.1 million minimum deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell ESPN. Yabusele is rejoining the NBA’s Eastern Conference after leaving the Boston Celtics for Real Madrid in 2019. pic.twitter.com/imZ6yfYYMe — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 18, 2024

Yabusele, 28, averaged 14.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and shot 51.9% from the field in the Olympics. His best game in the Olympics came in the quarterfinals against Canada, where he recorded 22 points, five rebounds and drained two 3-pointers.

In the gold medal game against the United States, Yabusele scored 20 points on 6-of-14 shooting and grabbed two rebounds.

A native of Dreux, France, Yabusele has spent the past five years playing in the EuroLeague, including three seasons with Real Madrid. Yabusele averaged 10.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and shot 41.1% in five seasons in the EuroLeague with Real Madrid and ASVEL.

With Real Madrid, Yabusele has won the EuroLeague championship in 2023 and two Liga ACB championships in 2022 and 2024.

This won't be Yabusele's first time playing in the NBA. He was drafted by the Boston Celtics with the 16th overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft. He played 74 games in two seasons with the Celtics and averaged 2.3 points and shot 44% from the field.

Yabusele will likely compete with Ricky Council IV and KJ Martin for minutes at the backup four spot behind starter Caleb Martin.

The Sixers have had a busy offseason revamping their roster by signing nine-time All-Star Paul George to a four-year max contract, extending Tyrese Maxey, bringing back Kelly Oubre Jr. and several other moves to add depth to their roster.

Philadelphia will begin the regular season at home against former 76ers head coach Doc Rivers and the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, Oct. 23 on national television.