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FAA issues ground stop at airports nationwide, including Philadelphia International Airport

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
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The Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop at airports, including Philadelphia International Airport, due to "extraordinary circumstances and for safety reasons."

"The @FAAnews issued a nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports following a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers. FAA technicians are investigating the issue," Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy wrote on X. "We will provide immediate updates as we have them."

As of 5 p.m. Friday, data from FlightAware shows a total of 236 delays at Philadelphia International Airport and 20 cancellations.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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