Pennsylvania man used X's Grok chatbot to create more than 30 images of AI-generated child porn, officials say

A 66-year-old Pennsylvania man used the chatbot Grok on X to create more than 30 images of AI-generated child porn, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said.

Harry Tiffany IV, of New Britain Borough, was charged with felony counts of sexual abuse of children, possession of child pornography, and criminal use of a communication facility, the DA's office said Tuesday.

The investigation into Tiffany began at the end of May when the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) received cybertips from X.AI LLC. According to the DA's office, the reports flagged 37 "unique image files" that were uploaded or shared through Grok between April 15 and April 25.

Bucks County detectives analyzed the account data and digital footprints, tracking the email and IP address directly to Tiffany's residence and personal devices, the DA's office said.

On Friday, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Tiffany's home. The DA's office said investigators found the account flagged by the NCMEC on his phone with multiple computer-generated files depicting minors.

The charges against Tiffany come one day after Bucks County District Attorney Joe Khan announced an expansion into the county's federal lawsuit against social media giants, including X.

Tiffany was arraigned on Tuesday morning. His bail was set at $200,000.