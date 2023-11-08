Bus providers in Philadelphia to move from 6th and Market location, city says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Multiple intercity bus transportation providers, including Greyhound, will be moving from 6th and Market Streets to another location in Philadelphia, the city announced Wednesday.

The curbside stations at 6th and Market Streets will be moved just over a mile northeast to the corner of Spring Garden Street and Christopher Columbus Boulevard. The move will be effective on Thursday, Nov. 16.

The city said the new station is expected to serve as a temporary relocation through the first quarter of 2024.

FlixBus, Greyhound, CoachUSA/MegaBus and Peter Pan are among the bus carries moved.

Peter Pan, FlixBus, and Greyhound will be on the south curb of Spring Garden Street on either side of Front Street, the city said. Megabus will be on Spring Garden Street on the north curb under Interstate 95 and adjacent to the Spring Garden Station exit for the Market Frankford Line.

The city said existing parking may be cleared along Noble Street between Front Street and Columbus Boulevard to allow for additional bus loading space. On the eastbound side of Spring Garden, the bike lane will be detoured to accommodate people on the road.

The city said they're also coordinating with bus carriers to provide more customer space, including ticketing in the vicinity of the loading areas. More details will provided about the space in the future, the city says.

Bus riders can access the new location by using SEPTA's El or bus routes, including Route 43, Route 25, Route 57 and Route 5.

After Greyhound moved from 10th and Filbert Streets to 6th and Market, riders weren't happy about the change.

The 6th and Market location exposed riders to heat, rain and didn't have access to bathrooms.

"The volume and nature of complaints leave the situation at 6th and Market Streets completely untenable," Mike Carroll, the Deputy Managing Director for the Office of Transportation, Infrastructure, and Sustainability, said in a statement. "The Kenney administration is concerned in particular about the nearby concentration of important Federal entities, their employees, and persons engaged in critical activities. For that reason, the City made a firm commitment to relocate the intercity bus operations off of the 600 block of Market Street this fall. Efforts are underway to find an off-street location but require more time, and an interim change in location is needed urgently."

The city says a full description of activities and a map of the new location are available on the Intercity Bus Loading & Drop-Off Relocation page.

The city is also encouraging riders to check their bus carrier's website for more information: