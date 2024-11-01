1 dead, 2 injured after shooting in Northeast Philadelphia, police say

Man dies after in triple shooting in Frankford, police say

Man dies after in triple shooting in Frankford, police say

Man dies after in triple shooting in Frankford, police say

One man died and two others were injured after a shooting Thursday night in Northeast Philadelphia, Philadelphia police announced Friday morning.

Officers responded to the area of Arrott and Leiper streets in Frankford after 9:30 p.m. for a shooting.

A 39-year-old man was taken to Temple University Hospital by police with gunshot wounds to his back and his right leg, according to the release. He was pronounced dead after 10 p.m. The man was identified as Gregory Kevin Lee.

Police said a 37-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman were also taken to Temple University Hospital by police.

The 37-year-old man was listed as critical after gunshot wounds to his chest and right leg and the 40-year-old woman was listed as stable after a gunshot wound to her left leg, according to the release.

The shooting is under an ongoing investigation.

Philadelphia Police Department urges anyone with information regarding this shooting to contact the Homicide Detectives at 215-686-3334. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling or texting the tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477). A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.