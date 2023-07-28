Grandmother charged after 2-year-old killed with unsecured gun in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The grandmother of a 2-year-old who was shot and killed with an unsecured gun in a Brewerytown home Thursday is now facing charges.

The 54-year-old woman is facing an involuntary manslaughter charge, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said Friday.

Before the shooting, the toddler's cousins, ages 14 and 9, were in a second-floor room when they found the gun. Police said the 14-year-old who fired the gun is diagnosed with severe Down syndrome.

Philadelphia police learned the gun had been reported stolen in South Carolina.

Right now, authorities don't have information that other adults in the home besides the grandmother knew about the gun that was stored in the home.

Police were called to the home on 29th Street near Oxford Street Thursday afternoon after the child was shot.

The girl was taken to Temple University Hospital, where she later died.

Police said there did not appear to be malicious intent in the shooting.

Police urge gun owners to pick up a free gun lock

The Philadelphia Sheriff's Office has gun locks available for pickup at the front desk on the 5th floor, 100 S. Broad Street, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., or call the hotline at 215-686-3572.

You can also request a gun lock through Temple University Hospital's Safe Bet program at the link here.