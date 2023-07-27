Watch CBS News
Local News

Toddler shot, killed by 14-year-old inside Brewerytown house: police

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 14-year-old shot and killed a 2-year-old girl inside a house in Philadelphia's Brewerytown neighborhood Thursday, police said. It happened in the 1400 block of North 29th Street.

Police said four adults and four children were inside the home -- the children were ages 14, 9, 1 and 2.

Investigators claim the teen was about to access an unsecured firearm inside the house and fired at least one time.

The 2-year-old girl was struck in the head, according to police. She was taken to Temple University Hospital, where she later died.

Police believe one of the adults inside the house was aware of the presence of the firearm. It's unclear at this time who owns the gun.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

EDITOR'S NOTE: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated the age of the deceased as 1.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on July 27, 2023 / 12:37 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.