Toddler shot, killed by 14-year-old inside Brewerytown house: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 14-year-old shot and killed a 2-year-old girl inside a house in Philadelphia's Brewerytown neighborhood Thursday, police said. It happened in the 1400 block of North 29th Street.

Police said four adults and four children were inside the home -- the children were ages 14, 9, 1 and 2.

Investigators claim the teen was about to access an unsecured firearm inside the house and fired at least one time.

The 2-year-old girl was struck in the head, according to police. She was taken to Temple University Hospital, where she later died.

Police believe one of the adults inside the house was aware of the presence of the firearm. It's unclear at this time who owns the gun.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

EDITOR'S NOTE: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated the age of the deceased as 1.