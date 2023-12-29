Black-owned soap and bath shop Gold and Water Co. is a reference to scripture

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Every Friday in December is Shop Black Business Friday after Philadelphia councilmembers passed a resolution this year to help generate exposure for Black-owned businesses.

RELATED: Philly coffee shop owners welcome return of "Shop Black Business Friday"

Gold and Water Co. owner Chartel Findlater stopped by our studio Friday to talk about her business selling specialty soaps, candles and bath items. They are meant as a reminder that "you are luxury," which is part of her business' motto.

After leaving academia, in 2019 Findlater created an online boutique soapery.

READ MORE: Charisse McGill is empowering Philadelphia youth with French Toast Bites

"We handcraft all our soaps and make them in these huge batches," Findlater said.

A popular soap is the Revolver charcoal soap. It's a black bar sprinkled with gold, fitting for the name of her company.

"The gold is a reference to a scripture that says when we go through life's test and trials, our faith becomes purer than gold," Findlater said. "Water is a place of rest and cleansing," Findlater added later.

Gold and Water Co. owner Chartel Findlater shows the Revolver charcoal soap with flecks of gold. CBS News Philadelphia

She hopes her products foster a sense of relaxation.

ALSO SEE: How Diner en Blanc inspired this Black-owned charcuterie business

Besides being a business owner, Findlater also is an advocate. She supports local anti-abuse organizations and those addressing mental health and hygiene needs in the city.

Her products can be found at GoldAndWaterCo.com. And check out Gold and Water's Instagram for plenty of cool videos of soap cutting and photos of the products.