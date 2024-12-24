Glencairn Museum in Pennsylvania celebrates holiday weekend with World Nativities Exhibition

Many Christians will celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ on Christmas Day, while one Montgomery County museum will celebrate until well into the new year.

"Really fun," said 19-year-old Maggie Stine of Bryn Athyn. "I'm really feeling the Christmas spirit."

Christmas 2024 is a special season for Maggie. This is her first year working at the World Nativities Exhibition at the Glencairn Museum in Bryn Athyn. As she looked over the displays, she also said she has visited every year since she was a little girl – like two little ladies at a nearby table -- coloring nativity scenes at the museum.

"I just really love it," Maggie said. "It makes me super happy to see kids excited to get into art history."

CBS News Philadelphia.

CBS News Philadelphia.

CBS News Philadelphia.

Her mother Erica Stine — also from Bryn Athyn — is a teacher and said teaching diversity was a must for her. "You know, recognizing that life beyond our little bubble is so important and relevant to us," she said.

This year, there were 57 nativity scenes from 30 countries at the museum showing the birth of Christ. Erica's passion for inclusion made a scene inspired by a student from Armenia her favorite.

"So, she made a plan with her church group and an artist in Armenia," Erica explained. "And, they created the work together to make this project."

Glencairn Tours and Education Leader Leah Smith said one of her favorites is this nativity scene made from bullet casing and built by an artist from Liberia, which faced a brutal civil war. "And turned it into a message of peace," said Smith.

CBS News Philadelphia.

Smith said families have celebrated Christmas and their neighbors at Glencairn since 2008.

"They get a sense of curiosity," said Smith. "They realize they can learn so much more about not only the birth of Jesus but about people around the world and artists and the lengths they go to."

The Glencairn Museum will be closed for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Day and Jan. 10. However, the nativities will be waiting for families the day after Christmas and all holiday weekend long.