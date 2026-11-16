Part of Route 202 closed in Glen Mills, Pennsylvania after pedestrian is struck by a vehicle

A section of the busy Route 202 is closed Monday afternoon due to police activity.

Dispatchers tell CBS News Philadelphia police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

Chopper 3 was over the road between Marshall Road and Route 1 in the Glen Mills/Chadds Ford area. The northbound lanes were closed and traffic was slowly getting by on the southbound side near an Advance Auto Parts.

Investigating officers appeared focused on a vehicle near Woodland Drive.

We've reached out to police for more information on what led up to the collision and the victim's condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated.