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Part of Route 202 closed in Glen Mills, Pennsylvania after pedestrian is struck by a vehicle

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
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Joe Brandt

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A section of the busy Route 202 is closed Monday afternoon due to police activity.

Dispatchers tell CBS News Philadelphia police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.  

Chopper 3 was over the road between Marshall Road and Route 1 in the Glen Mills/Chadds Ford area. The northbound lanes were closed and traffic was slowly getting by on the southbound side near an Advance Auto Parts.

Investigating officers appeared focused on a vehicle near Woodland Drive.

We've reached out to police for more information on what led up to the collision and the victim's condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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