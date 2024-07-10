Longtime WIP host Glen Macnow prepares for final show this weekend after more than 3 decades on air

WIP host Glen Macnow will host final show this weekend after more than 3 decades on air

WIP host Glen Macnow will host final show this weekend after more than 3 decades on air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This weekend, longtime Sports Radio 94WIP host Glen Macnow is retiring after more than three decades on the air.

"I'm at the point of life where time is the most important currency," said Macnow, who started at WIP in 1993.

Macnow said while he knows it's the right time to leave, but it's also bittersweet.

"I'm kind of wistful because I really do enjoy the work, I really enjoy the people I work with," Macnow said.

The former Philadelphia Inquirer writer turned mainstay host has been a fixture for fans through wins, losses and what-ifs. But he admits he wasn't sure this career path would stick.

"When the opportunity came up to work at WIP, I said to my wife, 'I don't know if 24-hour sports is really going to last,'" Macnow said.

Over the years, Macnow has interviewed some of the greatest players to ever wear a Philly uniform.

"Reggie White was just a great human being and a real gentleman," Macnow said.

"I got to host the two championship parades … and stand there as the floats went by and scream with excitement along with those millions of fans on the streets," Macnow said.

Macnow said it's that relationship with the fans that he will especially miss.

"Radio is a very personal medium and even if they don't know you, by allowing you to be in your house, in their car, you become their friend," Macnow said.

Macnow said he's looking forward to traveling, writing and acting. But how will he feel when it's finally over?

"Boy," Macnow said, "I hope I don't make a fool of myself and blubber on the air."