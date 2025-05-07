Watch CBS News
2-year-old recovered from stolen car in Philadelphia, law enforcement source says

Tom Dougherty
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Dougherty is a digital content producer for CBS Philadelphia. Before joining CBS Philadelphia, Tom covered sports for NBC Sports Philadelphia. He currently covers breaking news and sports.
Toddler found in stolen SUV in Philadelphia, police source says
Toddler found in stolen SUV in Philadelphia, police source says 00:27

A child was recovered from a stolen car in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle neighborhood Wednesday morning, a law enforcement source confirmed to CBS News Philadelphia.

Chopper 3 was over the scene of a butcher shop where police found the Toyota SUV and a 2-year-old girl in the 6600 block of Castor Avenue.

CBS News Philadelphia

A man stole the car with a 2-year-old child inside at Bustleton and Unruh avenues around 10:30 a.m., according to the source.

Police found the SUV with the girl safe inside in the parking lot of the butcher shop about a half-mile away at Castor and Magee avenues, the source said.

The man who allegedly stole the SUV is not in custody, the source said.

Police remain on the scene investigating the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

