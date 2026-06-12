Watch CBS News
Local News

1-year-old girl's death in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood under investigation, police say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
Read Full Bio
Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Add CBS News on Google

The Philadelphia Police Department's Special Victims Unit is investigating after a 1-year-old girl died in an apparent drowning in Kensington Thursday night, police said.

Philadelphia Police Department Chief Inspector Scott Small said the fire department and paramedics responded to a 911 call on the 1800 block of East Somerset Street just after 7 p.m. for a 1-year-old girl unresponsive inside a home.

The 1-year-old was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children, where she was pronounced dead at 7:49 p.m, Small said.

Small said officers at the home found a large basin filled with water in the second-floor bathroom. He added that the first-floor dining room was also covered in water.

It's unclear what led to the apparent drowning, Small said.

Small said investigators were in the process of getting a search warrant to process the home on East Somerset Street. He said officers are also interviewing the 1-year-old's mother.

The 1-year-old's death remains under investigation.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue