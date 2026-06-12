1-year-old girl's death in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood under investigation, police say

The Philadelphia Police Department's Special Victims Unit is investigating after a 1-year-old girl died in an apparent drowning in Kensington Thursday night, police said.

Philadelphia Police Department Chief Inspector Scott Small said the fire department and paramedics responded to a 911 call on the 1800 block of East Somerset Street just after 7 p.m. for a 1-year-old girl unresponsive inside a home.

The 1-year-old was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children, where she was pronounced dead at 7:49 p.m, Small said.

Small said officers at the home found a large basin filled with water in the second-floor bathroom. He added that the first-floor dining room was also covered in water.

It's unclear what led to the apparent drowning, Small said.

Small said investigators were in the process of getting a search warrant to process the home on East Somerset Street. He said officers are also interviewing the 1-year-old's mother.

The 1-year-old's death remains under investigation.