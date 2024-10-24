Ocean City planning group photo in front of shuttered landmark Gillian's Wonderland Pier A group of Ocean City residents don't want Gillian's Wonderland Pier turned into a hotel or condos and are showing support for the shuttered landmark to reopen as an amusement pier. Bill Merritt says over $1 million has been raised to help an investor take on the property as an amusement pier but with less risk. Supporters who want to see the pier return as is are planning on gathering for a group picture as well.