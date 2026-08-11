"Jimmy Jam" saved 6 lives through organ donation and changed minds: "He's continuing life"

August is National Minority Donor Awareness Month with a focus on recruiting more Black organ donors.

Doctors say race doesn't matter when it comes to organ transplants, but there's a push to get more Black donors because 70% of patients waiting for transplants in Philadelphia are Black.

One Philadelphia mom who didn't trust organ donation changed her mind after she watched what happened with her son.

"He was my everything," Madeline Sargent said of her only child, lovingly known as "Jimmy Jam." "He was so happy, so jolly, so positive."

"Jimmy Jam" signed up to be an organ donor when he got his driver's license.

"I immediately lost it," Sargent said. "I was like, you know, why did you do that?"

At the time, she explained to her son why she didn't trust the process.

"If something happens to you and I'm not there, they're not going to take care of you," she said. "They just want your organs."

Research shows that's a common misconception about becoming an organ donor, especially among people of color.

"Some of it is about the historic mistrust within the medical community." Christine Radolovic, the chief clinical officer with Gift of Life, said. "The Black community makes up the largest percentage of those that are waiting for life-saving transplants nationally while they are in the greatest need. They are actually of a community that donates least often."

Sargent is now part of the Gift of Life community because two years ago, Jimmy, at the age of 30, died from a cardiac arrest. His organs saved six people.

"It feels like he's continuing life. He's given life," Sargent said. "It gives me a sense of purpose."

She's changed her mind about organ donation. She says her son received the best care possible that wasn't compromised because he was an organ donor.

She's an organ donor advocate now committed to building trust and saving lives, which is Jimmy Jam's legacy.

"It makes me feel like he is serving a purpose," Sargent said. "He's my hero."

Sargent says someday she might want to meet some of the people who Jimmy saved. Each donor can save up to eight people and improve the lives of 100 more.