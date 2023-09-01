Cheltenham SD takes action to keep students safe after teen showed up to game with ghost gun

CHELTENHAM, Pa. (CBS) -- The Cheltenham School District is taking action to keep students safe at their football games.

Last Friday, the Cheltenham Panthers tried to kick off their 2023 season.

Unfortunately, a teen carrying a loaded ghost gun in the stands cut the proceedings short. On Thursday night, with new security measures in place, the Panthers hosted their first home game of the new season.

"It was three checkpoints and they were very diligent and very thorough in their process," Dana Burnley said.

In a letter to students and their parents on Wednesday, the school district outlined what to expect at the game.

There were three security checkpoints, including one with metal detector wands. Only small clear bags were allowed beyond the initial checkpoint.

Students have to show valid student ID and adults had to show ID upon request. Additionally, Cheltenham police and school district staff are stationed throughout the stadium and parking lot.

"I think it helps," Juan Rivera said. "I think it might deter someone who is thinking about doing the wrong thing to think twice or to keep it away from here."

CBS Philadelphia spoke with some Cheltenham High School students whose feelings about the security measures were decidedly mixed.

"Safe, but also slightly disappointed because it is a school game and definitely gun violence should not be a thing that has a place here, so that's what I personally belive," Elizabeth Grohsman, a Cheltenham student, said.

Rivera, whose daughter is a sophomore at Cheltenham, explained how he felt about last week's and all that has followed.

"Unfortunate, feeling just sort of, 'Why? What does a young kid need to feel like he needs to be with a gun, right?" Rivera said. "And I think that's the overall feeling, it's just helplessness, just why?"