Norcross family buys former Trump Plaza site along Atlantic City boardwalk

South Jersey power broker George Norcross and his family are now the owners of the former Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino site along the Atlantic City boardwalk.

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small on Wednesday announced that Norcross and his family bought the property.

It's unclear what the Norcross family plans to build on the property, but it will not be another casino. Small said no additional casinos are permitted in Atlantic City.

"The Norcross team's continued investment reflects what I keep saying, that investor confidence in Atlantic City is at an all-time high right now," Small said in a statement. "When successful business leaders like Mr. Norcross choose Atlantic City, it sends a strong message and helps attract additional investors who recognize the opportunities here."

The property has been empty since the building was demolished in 2021.