Dr. Gary Dorshimer, longtime doctor who worked for Penn, several Philadelphia sports teams, dies

Dr. Gary Dorshimer, who worked at Penn Medicine and multiple Philadelphia sports teams, died Saturday.

Dorshimer was the medical director for the Flyers, the assistant primary care sports medicine physician with the Sixers and the team sports medicine physician with the Union.

"Dr. Dorshimer took exceptional care of our players and their families, coaches and entire staff over the span of several decades and was always on call whenever the team needed him," Dan Hilferty, the CEO of Comcast Spectacor and Flyers governor, said in a statement in part. "His combination of wit and humor always brought a smile to the countless number of athletes in the city that he treated and helped perform at their best."

The Sixers said Dorshimer was a "beloved member of our athlete care team and the Penn Medicine family."

Dorshimer also served as the Eagles' head internist for nearly two decades. The team said it "extends its condolences to his friends and family."

Dorshimer earned his medical degree from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine and completed his internship and residency at Pennsylvania Hospital in the 1980s, according to his bio on Penn Medicine.

Dorshimer worked as the section chief of general internal medicine at Pennsylvania Hospital, the executive medical director of Penn Personalized Care, among other roles, per his bio page.

"After his Chief Medical Resident year in 1984, he joined a top internal medicine practice in Philadelphia, where mentors influenced his approach to high-quality care," Dorshimer's bio page says. "His commitment to individualized care led to the founding of Penn Personalized Care, where he focuses on providing exceptional care, dedicating more time and attention to his patients."

Dorshimer was recognized annually in Philadelphia Magazine's Top Docs issue from 2010 through 2025, according to his Penn Medicine bio.

"Dr. Dorshimer not only treated but took the extra time to get to know and comfort every patient he saw during a career which spanned over 40 years," Hilferty wrote in a statement. "He will be truly missed by all that knew him. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Deborah, and son Geoff, during this incredibly difficult time."

CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to Penn Medicine about Dorshimer's death, but we've yet to hear back.