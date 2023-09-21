Watch CBS News
Train smashes into truck on tracks in Yardley, Pa.; SEPTA line impacted

By Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

YARDLEY, Pa. (CBS) -- A freight train crashed into a truck early Thursday, causing issues with a SEPTA line going into Center City Philadelphia.

The crash happened at Big Oak Road and Township Line Road in Yardley, Bucks County, around 5:30 a.m.

Officials said no injuries or fatalities were reported.

The crash led to trains on SEPTA's West Trenton Regional Rail line headed into Center City being suspended until further notice, SEPTA posted on X.

Service later resumed with delays of up to 30 minutes.

The crash is a few minutes away from Woodbourne station.  

First published on September 21, 2023 / 7:13 AM

