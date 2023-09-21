Train smashes into truck on tracks in Yardley, Pa.: SEPTA line impacted

YARDLEY, Pa. (CBS) -- A freight train crashed into a truck early Thursday, causing issues with a SEPTA line going into Center City Philadelphia.

The crash happened at Big Oak Road and Township Line Road in Yardley, Bucks County, around 5:30 a.m.

Officials said no injuries or fatalities were reported.

The crash led to trains on SEPTA's West Trenton Regional Rail line headed into Center City being suspended until further notice, SEPTA posted on X.

Service later resumed with delays of up to 30 minutes.

West Trenton: Inbound train service has resumed between West Trenton and Neshaminy Falls Stations with delays of up to 30 minutes. Inbound train #6307 will be the first train to operate to Center City. Outbound train #5300 will operate through to West Trenton. — SEPTA (@SEPTA_WTR) September 21, 2023

The crash is a few minutes away from Woodbourne station.