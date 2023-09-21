Watch CBS News

Freight train collides with truck in Yardley, Pa

A freight train collided with a truck in Bucks County early Thursday morning. An investigation is underway into this crash that happened at the intersection of Big Oak and Township Line Roads in Yardley. READ MORE: https://cbsloc.al/3ZvufCf
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.