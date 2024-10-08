How to pick up a Halloween costume for free or donate old ones at NJ "costume swap" event

If you're looking to be more sustainable this Halloween or just need to save some money, the Cherry Hill Public Library has you covered.

The library is hosting a costume swap event on two nights this week to help you get prepared for the Halloween season. You can help stop a Halloween costume from being worn just once before being discarded, and help members of the community save a few bucks.

"We've done craft swaps and plant swaps, our whole vibe is to be as sustainable as possible and also financially responsible," said Erica Moon, youth services supervisor at the Cherry Hill Public Library.

Moon joined CBS News Philadelphia on Tuesday morning to show off the display of costumes that are available. Many come in child sizes, but there were even some for adults, including couples costumes for parents. How about peanut butter and jelly or bacon and eggs?

"This is definitely something that our community has wanted for awhile, and we're happy to provide it for them," Moon added.

CBS News Philadelphia

Some of the kid-sized Halloween costumes included Thomas the Tank Engine, Captain America, Disney princesses, a green crayon, a zombie pigman from Minecraft, Mario's brother Luigi, Buzz Lightyear and many more.

How to get a free Halloween costume or sustainably get rid of yours

To participate, you don't have to bring a costume. The costumes you can see in the video above have all been donated by people in the community and some will come back to pick up a new costume.

"It is not necessary to have a costume, it is not necessary to be a member of the library, and it is not necessary to even live in Cherry Hill," said Moon. "We just want to go provide a service to the community and the surrounding communities."

The Halloween costume swap at the Cherry Hill Public Library starts Tuesday night from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and continues Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

If you have questions, email chplkids@chplnj.org or call 856-667-0300, and press 4.

Paxton Reese contributed to this report.