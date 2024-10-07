Coffee shops give out free espresso and drinks ahead of Sabrina Carpenter's Philadelphia show

Whether you're working late cause you're a singer or up early for a day at the office, a shot of espresso might be what it takes to keep you going.

So to celebrate "Espresso" singer Sabrina Carpenter's sold-out show in Philadelphia on Oct. 8, three coffee shops are giving away free drinks Monday, courtesy of the Wells Fargo Center.

Fans can find that *free espresso* at Sunday Girl (263 North 3rd Street in Old City), Vibrant Coffee (222 West Rittenhouse Square in Center City) and Herman's Coffee (1313 South 3rd Street in South Philly). At each shop, the first 50 fans to mention their social media posts can get a free drink while supplies last.

That’s that free Espresso 😉



Your Monday morning coffee is on us! To celebrate Sabrina’s hometown show tomorrow night, visit any of these local Philly coffee shops today only starting at 10 AM for a free drink* 💕☕️



*drinks subject to store policy, one drink per fan while… pic.twitter.com/e3W22SuEZk — Wells Fargo Center (@WellsFargoCtr) October 7, 2024

Carpenter, who got her start posting videos on YouTube before landing a role on Disney Channel's "Girl Meets World" at the age of 13, was born in Quakertown, Pennsylvania. By 2020, the now 25-year-old had recorded four albums and was slated to star in "Mean Girls" on Broadway before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down production.

So while the "Taste" and " Please Please Please" singer has been in the entertainment business for years, she became a household name after opening for fellow Pennsylvania native Taylor Swift on her record-breaking Eras Tour.

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning at her Pennsylvania rehearsal studio, Carpenter said her parents, Elizabeth and David, instilled a love of music from a young age.

"They never told me to 'stop singing," she told CBS News' Tracy Smith. "And I think that, like, psychologically, really probably helped me."

After Philadelphia, Carpenter's Short n' Sweet Tour continues on dates throughout North America, the UK, and Europe.