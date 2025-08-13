Philadelphia agrees to return Frank Rizzo statue to monument committee, clearing way for relocation

The city of Philadelphia agrees to return the Frank Rizzo statue

The city of Philadelphia agrees to return the Frank Rizzo statue

The city of Philadelphia agrees to return the Frank Rizzo statue

The city of Philadelphia has agreed to return the Frank Rizzo statue to the Frank Rizzo Monument Committee.

The statue of the former mayor and police commissioner was removed from public view overnight in June 2020 from outside the municipal services building after being vandalized during protests over police brutality that was sparked by the death of George Floyd.

Protesters tried to set the statue on fire, threw Oodles of Noodles and gravy at it, and even spray-painted the word "fascist" on it. It has been in storage since.

As part of the agreement approved by the Philadelphia Art Commission on Wednesday, the statue can only be displayed behind a fence on private property.

CBS News Philadelphia.

The city will also cover the costs of damage caused to the statue during its removal.

The monument committee said they are negotiating with the city to determine the statue's future location.

"On behalf of the Rizzo Monument Committee, I am of course delighted with the Art Commission's approval of the litigation settlement reached with the City's lawyers," said a spokesperson for the committee. "We get the Statue back, immediately, and the City will pay for all repairs. We will determine where it will be placed once repaired, and we are in active negotiations with the Parker Administration on its future location and hope to have an announcement soon."

Unveiled in early 1999, the statue was a gift to the city paid for by Rizzo's family and friends, but for years, it has been a target of vandalism.

The former police commissioner and the two-term mayor was seen as a controversial figure in Philadelphia.