Fourth body recovered from Key Bridge collapse site where salvage, recovery operations continue

BALTIMORE - A fourth body was recovered Sunday from inside a vehicle at the site of the Key Bridge collapse, according to the Unified Command.

The name of the victim is not being released at the request of the family, according to officials.

One of the missing construction vehicles was located, and inside was a person who had been trapped.

A cargo ship, the Dali, crashed into the Key Bridge around 1:30 a.m. on March 26, knocking eight construction workers into the Patapsco River. They were repairing potholes on the bridge.

Two construction workers were rescued, and now four have been recovered. Two remain missing and are presumed dead.

Crews have recovered the bodies of 35-year-old Maynor Yasir Suazo-Sandoval, 35-year-old Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, 26-year-old Dorlian Castillo Cabrera and another unidentified man.

Massive crane lifts Key Bridge debris to Sparrows Point

WJZ got a closer view of the salvage operation in Sparrows Point on Monday where pieces of the Key Bridge are being taken for disposal.

The biggest so far is span that weighs more than 400 tons.

The massive Chesapeake 1,000 crane lifted it to Sparrows Point over the weekend.

"This is our processing yard where all the materials that are removed from the river are brought by barge and crane, very large pieces of material," said James Harkness, the chief engineer working for the Maryland Transportation Authority. "When they brought it in yesterday, they had to cut it in half because it was about 90 feet tall."

Cutting Key Bridge down to size

Welders cut the pieces into an even more manageable size. Crews are also using hydraulic shears.

Responders said every effort is being made to recycle the steel.

The government requires every big ship—including the Dali—to have a designated responder in case a disaster like this happens. In this case, that job was assigned to Resolve Marine.

"Immediately when this happened, we were activated and had people on scene within hours," Resolve Marine CEO Joseph Farrell said.

What's the Dali's damage?

Resolve Marine CEO Joseph Farrell said when the Key Bridge collapsed onto the Dali, it severed the bow of the ship "pretty good."

"When the bridge came down it severed the bow, the front of the ship, pretty good—so a lot of the systems were cut. Wiring to the bow thruster has been severed," Ferrell said.

Farrell said the Dali currently has power.

His crew is trying to get the bow thruster working again. It makes the ship easier to maneuver when they remove enough containers to get it out of there.

Farrell said they have removed 40 containers, and he believes getting 140 in total off the ship may be enough.

He also said the work will not interfere with the FBI and NTSB investigations and credits the Unified Command with keeping everything organized.

"There's a lot of clarity exactly as to where our role is, and we work with every agency. It allows everybody to plug into that and not step on each other's toes," he said.

"There's a lot of debris. There's rebar. There's concrete"

Divers remain in the water daily, and visibility is often next to zero in the muddy Patapsco.

"There's a lot of debris. There's rebar. There's concrete. For a first dive, we don't know what dangers are down there, so we have to be very methodical and slow with that. We have something called an umbilical which feeds the diver's air supply to the diver's helmet," said Robyn Bianchi with DonJon Marine.

She told WJZ that divers are mindful that several victims have yet to be recovered.

Shortly after our interview, responders recovered another victim from the water.

Bianchi recounted how a diver on her team found one of the victims.

"We pulled the diver out of the water. He was nice and calm," Bianchi said. "We knew exactly where it was. We called the Maryland State Police. They came out. They made the dive. They recovered the body and we were able to keep our divers kind of away from that trauma."

Two victims remain unaccounted for. The latest was found on Sunday.

Officials said he was found trapped inside a construction vehicle. He has been positively identified, but his identity has not been released to the public at the family's request.

"As we mourn the lives lost and continue the recovery operation, we recognize each missing individual is someone's beloved friend or family member," said Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr., Superintendent of the Maryland Department of State Police, "Along with all of our allied law enforcement partners, we pledge to exhaust the physical and technical aspects of their training while deploying every available resource possible."

Cargo unloaded at TradePoint Atlantic

Nearby at TradePoint Atlantic—the only place near the Port of Baltimore where larger ships can currently dock—cargo is getting unloaded including many new cars Monday. That keeps jobs in Baltimore.

"We're actually able to make sure this cargo stays in Baltimore because there are other ports that are interested in helping, but that also means that cargo could go permanently to a different port, so we are thankful to be able to help with some of that redirected cargo," said Kristin King of TradePoint Atlantic.

