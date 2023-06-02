Watch CBS News
Former teen Giant employee admits to putting needles in food

LOWER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A teenage worker has admitted to putting sewing needles in food at a Lehigh Valley grocery store. CBS News Philadelphia first told you about the incident in April.

Police found several needles in groceries at the Giant in Lower Macungie Township.

The teen admitted to tampering with the food.

However, because the case was in juvenile court, we aren't allowed to know any more about the outcome.

No one was hurt by any of the needles, officials said. 

June 2, 2023

