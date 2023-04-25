11 needles found in items tampered by former Giant teen employee: PSP

LOWER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Charges for the former Giant employee accused of putting sewing needles in products have been revealed Tuesday by the Pennsylvania State Police. This comes just a few days after state police announced more items that were possibly tampered with.

The teen has been charged with three counts of recklessly endangering another person and one count of criminal mischief.

The charges were sent to Lehigh County Juvenile Court, according to state police.

Police say a total of 11 needled were put in products at the Giant store in Trexlertown. There are no reports of injuries from customers.

Giant says any customer from the store who suspects any product tampering on goods bought between April 13 and 19 should notify authorities and return the product to the store for a full refund.

Police were called to the store located on the 7100 block of Hamilton Boulevard in Trexlertown last Wednesday after customers showed up claiming that they found needles in the items.