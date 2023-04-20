Worker at Giant put needles in vegetables, Tastykakes: police

LOWER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A teen grocery store worker is accused of putting sewing needles vegetables and individually-wrapped Tastykake products at the Giant in Lower Macungie Township's Trexlertown section, state police said Thursday.

Pennsylvania State Police were called to the store located on the 7100 block of Hamilton Boulevard in Trexlertown on Wednesday after customers showed up claiming that they found needles in the items.

Giant issued a statement on the incident Thursday. It said in part:

The safety of our customers is GIANT'S top priority. Out of an abundance of caution, the company has removed some products from shelves at its Trexlertown store. The categories believed to be affected include: single serve Tastykakes, fresh bagged green beans, loose sweet yellow and white onions, fresh green asparagus, soft packaged dog food and treats, soft packaged cat food and treats, instant mashed potatoes (boxed) and cleaning sponges.

Giant referred to the worker as a "now former employee."

According to state police, the teen has been identified and will face charges.

If you shopped at the store any time from last Thursday to Wednesday, state police said to check your purchases for signs of tampering.

Giant says any customer from the store who suspects any product tampering should notify authorities and return the product to the store for a full refund.

The company is reaching out to customers who may have purchased the affected products.