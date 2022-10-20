Watch CBS News
Former Eagle Brian Westbrook raises awareness for food insecurity in Philadelphia

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Food insecurity is an issue many Americans deal with, including those right here in Philadelphia. A former Eagle is working to raise awareness about the problem.

Brian Westbrook bagged groceries at the Morrell Plaza ShopRite in the Northeast Wednesday night. And he wasn't alone, he got some help from a young fan.

ShopRite is teaming up with football players like Westbrook to tackle hunger in the community.

