Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl presents a tough choice for loyal Philadelphia Eagles fans

Chiefs and 49ers fans in Philadelphia region prepare for Super Bowl

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- When Super Bowl LVIII kicks off in two weeks, fans will have to choose: Team KC or San Fran.

But with the Kansas City Chiefs beating the Eagles last year in the big game and the San Francisco 49ers winning the NFC rematch this year at Lincoln Financial Field, picking a favorite is complicated for many Philadelphians.

For many local fans, neither team is very appealing right now.

Chiefs and Niners fans who call Philly home are feeling pretty good as they look ahead to Las Vegas, including the 609-ers from South Jersey.

"We just all started watching the games together and now we have about 100 to 125 members," Sincera Micheaux, of the 609ers, said.

A couple inside Chickie's and Pete's in South Philly on Monday repped their favorite squads.

"I've been following the Niners since Joe Montana," AJ Reynolds said, wearing a 49ers hat.

"I'm going to still cheer for the Niners, but this is our backup team," said Cheryl Reynolds, gesturing to her Chiefs shirt.

"I like the NFC, but I like Andy Reid," AJ Reynolds said.

Still, for many diehard Birds fans who bleed green – and only green – the thought of cheering on either of these two teams isn't happening.

"I'm not picking either one to win," Lynwood Gresham, of South Philadelphia, said. "Fly Eagles fly, how about that."

Others, like former Philadelphia Eagle and WIP host Ike Reese, have personal picks.

"For me, it's not as much of a dilemma because I love Andy Reid as my former coach," Reese said.

Philly sports fan Mike Brothen remains torn.

"I've got a quarter that I might actually flip and do it that way," Brothen said.

He's looking ahead to the promise of a new season.

"Pitchers and catchers," he said. "Valentine's Day, Clearwater."

