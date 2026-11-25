Alex Tuch had a goal and two assists, and the Washington Capitals scored four times inside the final three minutes of a 7-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night.

Ryan Leonard scored his 10th goal and added his ninth assist as Washington snapped a five-game slide and improved to 5-1-0 at home against Metropolitan Division opponents.

Matt Roy and Ivan Miroshnichenko also contributed to the late onslaught and picked up assists, and Dylan Strome had the final Washington goal with 11 seconds remaining.

Earlier, Cole Hutson scored Washington's sixth power-play goal in many games to put Washington ahead for good midway through the second period. Boone Jenner made it 3-1 before the end of the third period after Ilya Protas poked the puck away from goaltender Joseph Woll near his own goal.

Logan Thompson made 18 saves to preserve his first regulation victory since a 4-3 win over Florida on Nov. 7.

Travis Konecny gave the Flyers the lead 17 seconds into the game and later assisted on Rasmus Ristolainen's goal 1:59 into the third that cut the deficit to 3-2. Cole Knuble added a late consolation goal as Philadelphia saw its three-game win streak snapped and failed to earn a road point for the first time in seven games.

Woll stopped 28 of 34 shots for the Flyers.

The Capitals honored Alex Ovechkin in a pregame ceremony for becoming the team's career assists leader with his 763rd last Thursday against Buffalo. The seven-minute presentation included a video message from retired Caps player Nicklas Backstrom, whom Ovechkin passed.

Up next

Flyers: Host Vancouver on Friday.

Capitals: Host Florida on Friday.