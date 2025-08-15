FluMist, a vaccine nasal spray, can now be used at home. Here's what to know about cost and more.

Elements in the air could help predict flu, COVID-19 surges, study finds

Those looking to protect themselves against the flu this season now have an at-home option. FluMist, the only nasal spray flu vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration, is now available for purchase for self-administration.

AstraZeneca's FluMist was approved in 2003 to be given by health care providers. Last year, the FDA broadened the approval of the nasal spray to make it the first self-administered option.

An at-home delivery service, called FluMist Home, will be available in 34 states this flu season. Through FluMist Home, customers can get the same FluMist nasal spray — shipped to their homes — that patients can receive at a doctor's office or pharmacy.

How much does FluMist cost?

According to the online ordering platform, FluMist is free under most commercial insurance. There is, however, a fee of $8.99 for shipping and processing.

To order, customers have to give some basic personal information, medical details, insurance information and a payment method.

Who can use FluMist at home?

FluMist is approved for at-home use for those ages 2 to 49, but a caregiver should administer FluMist to individuals 2 through 17, according to the website.

The website includes instructions on how to administer the spray to yourself and family members.

FluMist should not be used in people with "a severe allergy to its components, eggs or other flu vaccines," according to the product's website, which offers a full list of patient and safety information.

A close-up of the FluMist nasal spray flu vaccine from a previous flu season. Astrazeneca

What states is FluMist Home available in?

According to a news release, FluMist Home will be available in the following states for the 2025-2026 flu season:

Alabama

Arizona

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Idaho

Illinois

Massachusetts

Maryland

Maine

Michigan

Montana

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nebraska

New Hampshire

New Jersey

Nevada

Ohio

Oregon

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Vermont

Washington

Wisconsin

Wyoming

"There are a number of states where FluMist Home is unavailable due to local pharmacy laws," the release notes. "Our aim is to have this service available in all 48 contiguous states in future seasons."