Philadelphia launches flu vaccine campaign ahead of holidays: "Your vaccine shows that you care"

Philadelphia health officials announced Monday that free seasonal vaccines are available at a variety of clinics around the city. There are some indications that this could be another nasty flu season, and that's why health officials are warning people to act now.

"Your vaccine shows that you care," Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Palak Raval-Nelson said. "That you love your community."

Raval-Nelson is urging everyone to get the recommended seasonal vaccines. The city is launching its annual free vaccine campaign.

"Flu vaccines are safe and effective and are important to protect both you and your loved ones this winter season," Dr. Millen Gebreselassie, clinical director at Health Center 10 in Philadelphia, said.

Health officials at Health Center 10 on Cottman Avenue stressed the importance of being vaccinated before holiday gatherings when respiratory viruses easily spread.

"If you get your flu shot and COVID vaccine now, you'll be protected for Thanksgiving and the rest of the holidays," Raval-Nelson said.

Influenza is off to an early start nationally. While spreading rapidly now, overall rates are low. In Pennsylvania, the state health map shows flu cases are high in the Philadelphia region. The week ending Oct. 24 shows almost 1,400 confirmed flu cases statewide.

Health officials are pushing back against vaccine skepticism that could lead to more outbreaks.

"Vaccines are not controversial items," Raval-Nelson said. "They have been protecting our city and our residents for over 80 years."

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a variant of H1N1 influenza is circulating now — that's what caused a super-flu in 2009.

Doctors are worried this season's vaccine formulation might not be as effective.

"While something may not match up completely, you will still have a protective effect," Raval-Nelson said.

The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone over the age of 6 months. In addition to the flu vaccine, there are also COVID and RSV vaccines. Those two are mostly recommended for high-risk groups.