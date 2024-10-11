Watch CBS News
NJ Transit suspends River Line service after vehicle struck

By Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

Service on New Jersey's River Line is suspended in both directions in Burlington County after a train struck a vehicle on Friday morning, NJ Transit said.

Emergency crews responded to the scene off Dultys Lane in Burlington Township, just off Route 130, after 6 a.m.

Chopper 3 was overhead as a train with passengers aboard was stopped on the tracks near Florence station.

lns-chopper-burlington-train-crash-101124-frame-13726.jpg

Some train passengers had minor injuries, according to county dispatchers.

We're working to learn more about what vehicle was struck and the condition of the person or any people in the vehicle.

The crash happened in an area dense with warehouses and trucking. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Joe Brandt

Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.

