Five hospitalized after flames tear through home in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood

Five people are recovering after an overnight fire in the Germantown section of Philadelphia.

According to the Philadelphia Fire Department dispatch, flames broke out at a home on the 100 block of West Seymour Street just after 2 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, firefighters found heavy smoke throughout the three story home.

In total, five people were evacuated from the home and transported to Temple University Medical Center and Einstein Medical Center to be treated for smoke inhalation and burns.

Fire officials placed the blaze under control around 2:40 a.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

CBS News Philadelphia reached out to the Red Cross to see are helping any residents displaced by the fire.