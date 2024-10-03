Overnight food truck market in Philadelphia's Fishtown section postponed, leaving people disappointed

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The City of Philadelphia and Fishtown District announced the grand opening of the overnight food truck market has been put on hold for now. They posted on social media saying they regretfully announced the postponement of the grand opening.

The food truck market was promoted as a pilot initiative with a rotation of food trucks, outdoor seating, arts, culture and entertainment that would open at 9 p.m. until the late-night hours Thursday to Sunday until Nov. 3.

Following the postponement, the city and the Fishtown District said they will keep the public updated on future events and opportunities and appreciate the enthusiasm for the first-of-its-kind project.

"We are committed to supporting the growth of our nighttime economy in Philadelphia, which is a dynamic driver of tourism, hospitality, world-class arts, and cultural assets," the Fishtown District said.

CBS News Philadelphia also caught up with some concertgoers who say they were looking forward to the overnight food truck market."

"We are so disappointed. We are here for a concert. We were fired up and couldn't wait to hang out here," Erik Thompson, of Northeast Philly, said.

"I would have looked forward to a bite to eat after the show," said Mike Peipert, who is from Fishtown. "Be able to hang out near the area and venues."

While it's still unclear why it was postponed, many feel it would have been a hit in the community.

"Yeah, I think it's a great time of the year to be outside in a little courtyard, eating food trucks, live music," Peipert said. "If you show up with food trucks people are going to come."