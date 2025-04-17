Tesla crashes into building in Philadelphia's Fishtown neighborhood, witnesses say

Police investigating crash in Fishtown, witnesses say car was speeding before hitting building

A Tesla sedan hit a building in the Fishtown section of Philadelphia on Thursday, witnesses said.

Some damage was visible at the building on the corner of Tulip and Huntingdon streets. Witnesses said the car was traveling at a high speed down Cumberland Street when it struck the building, and they heard a loud booming noise.

No driver or any passengers were present at the scene, which was sectioned off with caution tape.

Several police officers were on the scene along with K-9 units.

It wasn't clear what led up to the crash.

Residents say the building that was struck is an architecture firm where most of the employees were on vacation, but one employee who was present was shaken from the impact of the crash.