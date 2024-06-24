First lady Jill Biden traveling to Philadelphia Monday to speak at "political finance event"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Dr. Jill Biden will travel to Philadelphia Monday, the second day in a row that the first lady has visited the Commonwealth.

Mrs. Biden is slated to arrive at Philadelphia International Airport around 5:15 p.m. before speaking at a "political finance event" in the city later in the evening, her office said.

On Sunday, the first lady spoke at an event in Lancaster, Pennsylvania before traveling to Pittsburgh to talk about the November election's potential impact on reproductive rights. Monday, June 24 marks two years since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade with its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization.

"Radical Republicans are sacrificing the health, the freedom, and the future of women in the name of a political agenda," Dr. Biden said. "And that's why we're here today. When our bodies are on the line, [and] our daughter's futures are at stake, we are immovable and unstoppable."

Vide President Kamala Harris is also traveling to battleground states Arizona and Maryland to speak about abortion access and women's rights on Monday, one of dozens of Biden campaign events happening across the country this week about the Dobbs ruling.

Mrs. Biden's visit to Philadelphia also comes just three days before her husband and presumptive GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump will meet in their first debate of the 2024 election season.

The debate will be hosted at CNN's Atlanta studios at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 27.