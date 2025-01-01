Oh baby! Meet the first babies born at Philadelphia-area hospitals in 2025
Philadelphia-area families are celebrating the new year with new additions!
Jefferson Health announced that the first baby delivered at Jefferson Einstein Hospital in 2025 was a baby girl named Sophia Lee Trosky to parents Sarah and Glen at 12:20 a.m.
Later in the morning, baby boy Pop Shawn'Kartier Young was born to parents Eryka and Shawn Young.
Pop Shawn'Kartier made his arrival at 4:26 a.m. at 7 pounds, 12 ounces, and is the third baby to join his family. According to the hospital, both mom and dad and all their children were born at Jefferson Einstein.
Main Line Health also had a busy New Year's Day in its labor and delivery departments.
Four babies were born at each of the system's four hospitals, all before 1 a.m. on Jan. 1.
The first baby of the morning was a little boy named Beckham Ford Latarola, born at Paoli Hospital at 12:21 a.m.
Just 20 minutes later, a baby girl named Grace Ann Castagna was born at Riddle Hospital at 12:42 a.m.
Over at Lankenau Medical Center, baby girl Dylan Avery Bucknor-Stark was born a few minutes later at 12:49 a.m.
The final baby in the New Year's morning boom arrived at 12:57 a.m. at Bryn Mawr Hospital.
At Penn Medicine's Pennsylvania Hospital, new parents Jenna and Ryan Mahoney welcomed their baby boy Callum Patrick Mahoney at 12:27 a.m.
And at Temple University Hospital, the first baby of 2025 came a little later in the morning. Adin Jimenez was born at 8:14 a.m. on Jan. 1 to mom Chrystal Rivera.
Congratulations to all of the families!