Firefighters have higher rates of death from several forms of cancer, new study confirms

New research has confirmed what many suspect: firefighters have higher rates of death from several forms of cancer.

Firefighters are exposed to all kinds of toxic materials. Previous research showed they have an increased risk of mesothelioma and bladder cancer, but that's not all, according to a new study.

Firefighters in Deptford, New Jersey, are always ready for a job where they risk their lives to keep people safe.

"There is good days and bad days, but most firefighters would say it's the best job in the world," Deptford Fire Department Capt. Constantine Sypsomos said. "And it truly is."

In addition to the risks that come with fighting fires, new research confirms in more detail the deaths from cancer.

"They're exposed to, really, greater toxicity in the atmosphere," Dr. William Dahut from the American Cancer Society said.

Dahut says the new research covered almost half a million firefighters over 36 years. It found that firefighters had death rates from skin cancer 58% higher than non-firefighters and a 40% higher risk from kidney cancer.

Deaths from lung, prostate and colorectal cancer were found among firefighters who had decades of service.

"Some of the things that are at greater risk may actually be in the materials that are used to protect themselves," Dahut said.

"The foam inside the truck causes cancer," Deptford Fire Capt. Alan Bender said.

Bender says carcinogenic material is everywhere, from their fire-retardant equipment to material inside burning buildings.

"It's scary," Bender said. "A big increase in cancer, being undetected and then finding out when it's too late, sadly."

Bender is relieved New Jersey now offers free cancer screenings, and there's a big emphasis on safety equipment in the state.

"Whether it's a car fire, a house on fire, a trash fire, you should have on this mask to protect your airway," Bender said.

Sypsomos says the air mask is critical for fighting fires.

"They're putting off a lot of chemicals that are basically the unknown," Sypsomos said.

The new research also found firefighters were more likely to be overweight, smoke and drink, which increases the risk for cancer, but they also tend to exercise more, which lowers the risk.